Norwegian oil terminal evacuated after smoke seen on tanker

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway say they have evacuated people from a major tanker port as a precaution after smoke was reported coming from an oil tanker.

Police tweeted Friday that crew members on the Liberia-flagged Dubai Harmony were assisting firefighters to control any blaze.

Police spokesman Bjarte Rebnord told the Norwegian news agency NTB that there are "reports of flames and smoke but there should be some control over the situation."

Rebnord said there were 23 crew members on the tanker and some 106 people have been evacuated.

The ship is docked at Stureterminalen, north of Bergen.

Norway, with its offshore oil installations, is one of the world's largest exporters of oil and gas.