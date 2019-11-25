Peru opposition leader Fujimori freed pending graft probe

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Constitutional Tribunal has approved a habeas corpus request to free opposition leader and former first daughter Keiko Fujimori.

Magistrates announced the decision Monday in capital city Lima She remains under investigation on corruption allegations, however.

The ruling is likely to be met with both applause from her supporters and anger from detractors who want her behind bars.

Fujimori is one of Peru’s most powerful politicians but has experienced a stunning downfall since her detention in October 2018.

She was ordered jailed while prosecutors investigate allegations she accepted money from Odebrecht for her 2011 and 2016 presidential campaigns.

The Brazilian construction giant has admitted to doling out millions to politicians around Latin America in exchange for lucrative public works contracts.