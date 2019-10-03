Pompeo meets Pope Francis as impeachment roils Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a Vatican U.S. Symposium on Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday criticized governments that wield absolute power as threats to religious freedom, as he scrambled to contain a political crisis back home. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) has met privately with Pope Francis and is visiting his ancestral home in southern Italy as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump roils Washington.

Pompeo appeared to be seeking some respite from the growing storm back home with the low-key schedule on Thursday, the third day of a visit to Italy. But Pompeo has become increasingly drawn into the drama and on Wednesday confirmed for the first time that he was on the July phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president that is at the center of the impeachment probe.

After the meeting, Pompeo was driving to Pacentro in Italy’s Abruzzo region. Pompeo’s father’s family comes from the town, where he says he still has distant relatives.