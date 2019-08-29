Protest in Nepal against plan to cut trees to widen road

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — More than 200 people have rallied in Nepal's capital to protest government plans to cut down about 2,000 trees to widen a key road that circles the city.

The protesters held signs Thursday urging the government to stop the plan to cut down the trees on the outer edge of Kathmandu.

The 27-kilometer (17-mile) Ring Road encircles the city and is a key road network.

When the government widened half of the road earlier this year, thousands of trees were believed to have been cut down.

The second phase of the expansion covering the remaining half is expected to begin soon and protesters say they are determined to block that process.