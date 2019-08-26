Report: Israeli warplanes strike Palestinian base in Lebanon

People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah being broadcast on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV channel, at a coffee shop in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. Nasrallah said Hezbollah will confront and shoot down Israeli drones that fly over Lebanon from now on.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says Israeli warplanes have attacked a Palestinian base in the country's east, near the border with Syria.

The report says there were three strikes early on Monday, minutes apart, that struck a base for a Syrian-backed group known as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — General Command.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the strike, which the agency said hit near the Lebanese village of Qusaya in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

The strike comes amid heightened regional tensions and a day after one alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

Airstrikes by Israel against Palestinian factions in Lebanon, such as this one, have been rare in the past years.