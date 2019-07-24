Right-wing Polish magazine slammed for anti-LGBT stickers

Police use tear gas at a group of young men who were trying to block the first LGBT pride parade in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, Poland, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Police use tear gas at a group of young men who were trying to block the first LGBT pride parade in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, Poland, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Photo: STR, AP Photo: STR, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Right-wing Polish magazine slammed for anti-LGBT stickers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A right-wing, pro-government weekly magazine in Poland has provoked widespread anger by distributing an anti-LGBT sticker.

The outcry began last week when Gazeta Polska magazine said on Twitter it would be distributing "LGBT-free zone" stickers Wednesday featuring a rainbow flag with two black bars across it.

U.S. Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher tweeted she was "disappointed and disturbed." Opposition politicians condemned the stickers, and distribution points including BP Polska gas stations refused to accept Wednesday's issue, arguing they were discriminatory.

A debate on LGBT rights is growing in predominantly Catholic Poland ahead of parliamentary elections in the fall.

Conservative government members have spoken against same-sex marriage, but they also condemned violence by radical groups Saturday against the first LGBT rights march in the city of Bialystok.