Rwanda deports US pastor whose radio station had been banned

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A state-run Rwandan newspaper reports that the country has deported an American pastor who was arrested and accused of disturbing the public order.

The New Times on Tuesday cites immigration authorities as saying conservative missionary Gregg Schoof had overstayed his work permit. Police had arrested him for what they called an illegal meeting with journalists to criticize the government's shutdown of his local radio station.

That Amazing Grace radio station was banned last year after authorities said it broadcast a sermon that described women as "evil."

The New Times report said Schoof in a statement on Monday criticized Rwanda authorities for loosening restrictions on abortion and teaching about reproductive health in schools.

"Is this government trying to send people to hell?" the statement asked.