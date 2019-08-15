S. Korea says N. Korea has fired more projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military says North Korea fired more projectiles into the sea to extend a recent streak of weapons tests believed to be aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday projectiles were twice launched from an area on the North's eastern coast.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what the weapons were or how far they flew.

The North has conducted a slew of short-range ballistic tests in recent weeks in what is seen as an effort to build leverage ahead of negotiations with the United States, which may resume sometime after the end of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills later this month.