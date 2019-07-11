Seoul wants Washington to mediate in trade spat with Tokyo

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019, file photo, notices campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products are displayed at a store in Seoul, South Korea. South Koreans believe Japan still hasn't fully acknowledged responsibility for atrocities committed during its 1910-45 colonial occupation of Korea. Thousands of South Koreans have signed petitions posted on the presidential office's website that call for boycotting Japanese products and travel to Japan. The signs read: "We don't sell Japanese products." less FILE - In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019, file photo, notices campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products are displayed at a store in Seoul, South Korea. South Koreans believe Japan still hasn't fully ... more Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Seoul wants Washington to mediate in trade spat with Tokyo 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is requesting the United States mediate in a bitter diplomatic row with Japan over Tokyo's moves to tighten controls on high-tech exports to its neighboring U.S. ally.

South Korea said Thursday its Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone and conveyed Seoul's view that Japan's "undesirable" trade curbs could disrupt global supply chains and hurt trilateral cooperation among the countries.

The ministry says Pompeo expressed an "understanding" of South Korea's position and agreed to help facilitate communication through diplomatic channels among Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of South Korea's presidential National Security Office, arrived in Washington on Wednesday and told reporters he would discuss the trade spat with Japan with U.S. officials.