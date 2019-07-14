Small plane carrying parachutists crashes in Sweden, 9 dead

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish officials say a small plane carrying parachutists crashed in northern Sweden soon after takeoff and all nine of the people on board were killed.

The accident took place soon after 2 p.m. local time Sunday off Storsandskar, an island near the airport of Umea, a town in northern Sweden.

Region Vasterbotten municipality spokeswoman Gabriella Bandling said: "I can confirm that all those aboard the plane have died."

The type of plane and cause of the accident are not yet known.

Rescue worker Conny Qvarfordt told Swedish news agency TT that the plane carried parachutists and that "it seems that something has happened straight after the takeoff."

Witness reports in Swedish media say some of the parachutists were seen trying to jump off the plane just before the crash.