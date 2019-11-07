The Hague court summons Kosovo speaker for questioning

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's outgoing Parliament speaker says he has been summoned for questioning by a Netherlands-based court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the country's 1998-99 war.

Kadri Veseli said Thursday he would be questioned at The Hague on Dec. 4 and is convinced that the court's findings will show the separatist Kosovo Liberation Army fought a "fair war."

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and a separate Specialist Prosecutor's Office were established in 2015 to examine war crimes allegations against the separatist KLA in fighting against the bloody Serb crackdown that ended after NATO intervention in 1999.

The court has raised no charges so far.

Kosovo held snap elections last month after outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned when he was summoned for questioning by the court.