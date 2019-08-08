Israeli army says body of soldier found in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says the body of a soldier with stab wounds was found in the West Bank.

The army said in a statement on Thursday that troops and police officers were searching the area near the Etzion settlement bloc, just south of Jerusalem.

The military did not provide more details beyond saying the body was found in the "early morning hours." It didn't identify the soldier by name but said he was a student in a military seminary.