The Latest: Afghan official: Large explosion rocks capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on the war in Afghanistan (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

An Afghan interior ministry spokesman says a large explosion has occurred the capital, Kabul, hours after a U.S. envoy briefed the Afghan president on a deal "in principle" with the Taliban for ending America's longest war.

Nasrat Rahimi confirmed that Monday night's blast rocked an area of eastern Kabul where foreigners live and where the United Nations has several offices.

Another interior ministry official told the local TOLO news channel that the blast was caused by a car bomb.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad showed the draft to President Ashraf Ghani after declaring that they are "at the threshold of an agreement" with the Taliban.

___

6:45 p.m.

A U.S. envoy says the first 5,000 U.S. troops would leave Afghanistan within five months' time under a deal with the Taliban that has been reached "in principle" but still needs President Donald Trump's approval.

Zalmay Khalilzad showed the draft to the Afghan president on Monday after declaring that they are "at the threshold of an agreement" on ending America's longest war.

Khalilzad has met twice with President Ashraf Ghani after arriving Sunday evening from Qatar, where the ninth round of U.S.-Taliban talks ended.

However, reflecting the sensitivity of the negotiations and the Afghan government's sidelined role in the talks so far, it was not clear whether Ghani was given the draft to keep.

___

9:00 a.m.

An Afghan official says U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has met with President Ashraf Ghani in the capital, Kabul, to brief him on the latest round of talks with the Taliban on ending America's longest war.

Ghani spokesman Sediq Sediqqi confirms that the meeting took place Sunday night at the presidential palace shortly after Khalilzad arrived from Qatar, where the ninth round of talks ended without a final deal.

Sediqqi on Monday said the palace soon will release details of the meeting.

Khalilzad over the weekend said the U.S. and the militant group are "at the threshold of an agreement" even as the Taliban attacked the capitals of Kunduz and Baghlan provinces in the north.

Intra-Afghan talks that include the Afghan government are meant to follow a U.S.-Taliban agreement.