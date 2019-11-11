The Latest: Protesters close French-Spanish border crossing

People line up in a polling station to cast their vote for the general election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Spain holds its second national election this year after Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed to win support for his government in a fractured Parliament.

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of Spain's general election (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Protesters following a call to action by a secretive pro-Catalan independence group have closed off a major highway border pass between France and Spain.

The Catalan transportation authority says in a tweet that the blockade affects both sides of the AP7 highway at the major transportation hub of La Jonquera.

The action has been claimed by Tsunami Democratic, a group with anonymous leaders that has organized protests through encrypted messaging apps ever since a dozen Catalan separatist leaders were convicted last month for holding an independence referendum two years ago.

In an online statement, Tsunami Democratic says the protest aims to be "a call for the international community to make the Spanish state understand that the only way is to sit down and talk."

The protest comes a day after Spain's national election.

___

9:30 a.m.

Spain's looks to set to face months more political uncertainty after the country's fourth elections in as many years further complicated an already messy political situation, giving no party a clear mandate to govern while the far right became a major parliamentary player for the first time in decades.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists won the most seats — 120 — but fell far short of a majority and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern.

Sánchez called Sunday's election after he failed to gain enough support to form a government following the previous election in April.

In his victory speech, he promised again to "obtain a progressive government." His plans to do that may emerge when he meets his party(asterisk)s executive Monday.