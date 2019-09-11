Thousands rally for Catalonia's secession in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Spaniards who support the secession of Catalonia are gathering in Barcelona on the region's main holiday, just weeks before a highly anticipated verdict in a case against 12 leaders of the separatist movement.

Supporters of Catalan secession are coming from all parts of the wealthy northeastern region to its main city on Wednesday. Many carry flags or wear T-shirts supporting Catalan independence as they meet for the rally in a large public square.

The Sept. 11 holiday memorializes the fall of Barcelona in the Spanish War of Succession in 1714. Since 2012, it has become the date of massive rallies for the region's secessionist movement.

A dozen leaders of Catalonia's 2017 failed attempt to secede, charged with rebellion, are awaiting a verdict from the Supreme Court.