Turkey to deport IS suspect stuck at Greek border to US

An man who is identified by Turkish news reports as a U.S. citizen who has been deported by Turkey and is now stuck in the heavily militarized no-man's land between Greece and Turkey, after Greece refused to take him in, near Pazarkule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, Monday Nov. 11, 2019. Ankara began deporting captured foreign IS fighters, and asked to comment on the reports, Erdogan said: "Whether they are stuck there at the border it doesn't concern us. We will continue to send them. Whether they take them or not, it is not our concern."

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says a U.S. national and suspected Islamic State group member, who has spent three days in a no man's land between Turkey and Greece after Ankara tried to deport him, will be repatriated to the United States.

Anadolu Agency said Thursday "the necessary procedures" to repatriate him were underway. It says, without elaborating, that the United States had made Turkey "a pledge."

The move comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.