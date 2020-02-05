Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into pieces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a road and breaking into pieces. Authorities said some passengers were injured.

Television footage showed serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces. Passengers were being evacuated through cracks in the plane. NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it had been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. Transportation Ministry says there were 177 passengers on board but no one has been killed.

#LIVE



A passenger plane of Pegasus Airlines gets off the track at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in #Istanbul



The plane seems to have received some damage due to the incident. pic.twitter.com/dXxBap0I4B — EHA News (@eha_news) February 5, 2020

NTV television quoted Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan as saying some passengers were injured. He says emergency crews were still evacuating some passengers from the wreck but most of them evacuated on their own.

The airport has been closed down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport, the minister said.

The ministry says the accident was the result of a "rough landing."