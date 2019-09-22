UK Labour chief Corbyn: I will serve full term if made PM

Britain's opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Britain's opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close UK Labour chief Corbyn: I will serve full term if made PM 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, insists he would serve a full term as prime minister if his party wins the next general election, which is widely expected to take place in the next few months.

Countering speculation that the 70-year-old is considering standing down, Corbyn told the BBC on Sunday that he would lead Labour into the next election.

Asked if he would serve a full term, Corbyn said: "Of course."

Corbyn is at Labour's annual conference in the southern English city of Brighton. The gathering has been overshadowed by an attempt by a close ally of Corbyn's to oust his deputy Tom Watson, a move that was abandoned after Corbyn intervened.

Watson has upset many of Corbyn's left-wing supporters by seeking to make Labour an anti-Brexit party.