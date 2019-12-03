UN says half of Zimbabwe’s people face severe hunger

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The United Nations says about half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse.

The World Food Program on Tuesday noted a “vicious cycle of skyrocketing malnutrition that’s hitting women and children hardest.” It plans to more than double the number of people it helps to more than 4 million. More than 7 million people overall are in need.

A U.N. expert on the right to food has said Zimbabwe is on the brink of man-made starvation and the number of people needing help is “shocking” for a country not in conflict.

The U.N. says that with poor rains expected before the harvest in April, the scale of hunger will worsen.

It says Zimbabwe’s crushing economic crisis and a regional drought will complicate aid delivery.