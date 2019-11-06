US business sees dwindling prospects in Cuba

A model helps to promote the Spanish company Seragro at the Havana International Trade Fair, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The trade fair is where Cuba puts the best face on of its struggling economy. less A model helps to promote the Spanish company Seragro at the Havana International Trade Fair, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The trade fair is where Cuba puts the best face on of its struggling ... more Photo: Ismael Francisco, AP Photo: Ismael Francisco, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close US business sees dwindling prospects in Cuba 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HAVANA (AP) — The Havana International Trade Fair is where Cuba puts the best face on its struggling economy.

This week, there are government-run restaurants stocked with fresh food, shiny displays of electric motorcycles from Panama, and dozens of government companies offering goods from cigars and rum to lobster and farmed shrimp.

One dark spot this year was the American section, where the U.S. presence has shrunk from dozens of companies during the Obama administration to a handful today. Some say they might not last another year of Trump administration sanctions.