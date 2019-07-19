US judge denies bail for ex-Peruvian president Toledo

FILE - This booking photo released Monday, March 18, 2019, by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo after his arrest on suspicion of public intoxication. Toledo, who faces corruption charges in his homeland, will appear before a federal judge in San Francisco Friday, July 19, 2019. Toledo was arrested in Northern California following an extradition request. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United States judge has denied bail for former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and pointed out officials found a suitcase with $40,000 in cash during his arrest.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson on Friday ordered Toledo held pending an extradition hearing on July 26.

U.S. Marshalls detained Toledo at his Northern California home Tuesday on an extradition request.

The ex-president is wanted in his home country on accusations of taking $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht. The Brazilian construction company is at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal.

Toledo was Peru's president from 2001 to 2006 and has lived in California in recent years. He was a visiting scholar at Stanford University in 2017.