Alert: A European spacecraft has blasted off on a journey to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons

KOUROU, French Guiana (AP) — A European spacecraft has blasted off on a journey to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons.
- Developers eye scaled back Huntington Village plan in Shelton
- Developer files 16-house plan for Shelton mayor's land
- Ethics complaint filed against Shelton mayor
- Shelton schools chief says budget gap may make layoffs inevitable
- Urbn Greens adds salad bar to downtown Shelton
- Shelton seeks peer review of Mohawk Drive development plan
- Shelton extends moratoriums on pot sales, apartments
- Shelton zoning stalwart earns lifetime achievement award
- Shelton salon’s ‘Glam-a-Thon’ to raise money for grief center
- Shelton mayor could see salary jump to $175K next year