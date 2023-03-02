Alert: Greece train crash death toll rises to at least 57; workers still digging through mangled wreckage to find bodies

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece train crash death toll rises to at least 57; workers still digging through mangled wreckage to find bodies.
- Morning blaze displaces Shelton family of four
- Four Shelton schools ranked among CT's best
- Payment tech firm moving to Shelton
- Shelton aldermen call for Mohawk Drive apartment plan denial
- Shelton alderwoman quits board without explanation
- Shelton eateries maintain top grades in latest health inspections
- Shelton alderman candidate redistricted into new ward
- Holocaust survivor to speak at Shelton Chabad event
- Lauretti land deal could put 16 homes on his Shelton Avenue lot
- Shelton PD: Seymour man arrested after firing gun amid bar fight