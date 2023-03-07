Alert: Officials and media reports say explosion in building in Bangladesh's capital kills at least 14, injures scores

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials and media reports say explosion in building in Bangladesh's capital kills at least 14, injures scores.
- Apartment plan near Shelton landfill raises methane gas concerns
- Shelton reps seek changes to state affordable housing law
- Shelton group to host Syrian refugee family
- Shelton Democrats name former candidate to vacant alderman seat
- Morning blaze displaces Shelton family of four
- Four Shelton schools ranked among CT's best
- Payment tech firm moving to Shelton
- Shelton aldermen call for Mohawk Drive apartment plan denial
- Shelton alderwoman quits board without explanation
- Shelton eateries maintain top grades in latest health inspections