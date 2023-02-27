Alert: UK says it has reached a deal with the EU to resolve long-running Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland

LONDON (AP) — UK says it has reached a deal with the EU to resolve long-running Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.
- Shelton aldermen call for Mohawk Drive apartment plan denial
- Shelton alderwoman quits board without explanation
- Shelton eateries maintain top grades in latest health inspections
- Shelton alderman candidate redistricted into new ward
- Holocaust survivor to speak at Shelton Chabad event
- Lauretti land deal could put 16 homes on his Shelton Avenue lot
- Shelton PD: Seymour man arrested after firing gun amid bar fight
- Shelton's Arooga's, CT Lottery wagering on retail betting success
- Shelton Democrat named state party vice chair
- Shelton to cover pay-to-participate fees next school year