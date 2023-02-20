KIEV, Ucrania (AP) — El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, durante visita no anunciada a Kiev: "Ucrania resiste. La democracia resiste."
- Shelton Democrat named state party vice chair
- Shelton's Arooga's, CT Lottery wagering on retail betting success
- Shelton to cover pay-to-participate fees next school year
- Shelton police dominate city's top salary list; Lauretti 17th
- Shelton seeks public input in extending cannabis moratorium
- Shelton's Plumb Memorial Library completes 4-year renovation
- Shelton school board passes budget with 7 percent hike
- Delayed affordable housing plan holds up Shelton apartment ruling
- Shelton ups offer on purchase of 26-acre Wells Family property
- Donato joins Shelton P&Z as Democrat alternate