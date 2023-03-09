Foreign minister says Pakistan in `perfect storm' of crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister said Thursday his country is facing “a perfect storm” of troules — an economic crisis, the consequences of catastrophic flooding, and terrorism “that is once again rearing its ugly head” as a result of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 34-year-old son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, said in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press that Pakistan, like other countries, is also beset by “hyper-partisan and hyper-polarized politics.”