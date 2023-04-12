In Kerala, an aging trend bucks India's booming population

KOCHI, India (AP) — When 82-year-old Vasanthi Baby almost tripped while climbing down the stairs in her home in southern India’s Kerala state, she decided, along with her 84-year-old husband V. Baby, to move to an assisted living center.
The couple are two of a growing number of people in India’s only aging state that are moving into assisted living centers. They're happy with the care they receive: round-the-clock access to nurses, the reassuring company of their own generation and healthy, regular meals.