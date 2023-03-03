Israeli army blocks rally supporting torched West Bank town

HAWARA, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military fired stun grenades and blocked hundreds of Israeli left-wing activists from staging a solidarity rally Friday in a Palestinian town that was set ablaze by radical Jewish settlers earlier this week, protesters said.
Activists from Israeli rights organizations said soldiers and border policemen prevented busloads of protesters from entering the occupied West Bank town of Hawara, which still bears the scars of Sunday's settler-led attack. In one case, soldiers shoved and wrestled with one of the demonstrators before briefly detaining him, said Sally Abed from the group Standing Together.