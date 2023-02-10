Israeli medics: 6 hurt in car-ramming in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem on Friday, injuring at least six people, Israeli paramedics said, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital.

The alleged car-ramming took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.