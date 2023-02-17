Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

La policía búlgara descubre un camión abandonado con 18 cadáveres; cree que eran migrantes que murieron asfixiados

SOFÍA, Bulgaria (AP) — La policía búlgara descubre un camión abandonado con 18 cadáveres; cree que eran migrantes que murieron asfixiados.

Written By