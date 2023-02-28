Police look for evidence for slain Hong Kong model’s case

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police began searching a landfill Tuesday to look for evidence related to the killing of model Abby Choi. The 28-year-old model's case has gained wide interest for its grisly nature after dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator.
Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murder after police found body parts in a refrigerator and pots from a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban part of Hong Kong about a 30-minute drive from mainland China. Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, faces one count of perverting the course of justice. All four were detained without bail.