BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck northwestern Argentina on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, which was at a preliminary depth of 209 kilometers (130 miles), struck the northwestern province of Jujuy at 1 p.m. local time around 147 kms (91 miles) from San Salvador de Jujuy, the provincial capital.