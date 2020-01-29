Opinion

Inside our school: Partnering with companies aids student growth

Shelton High School seniors Allison Dapp, Dajanise Martinez, Spencer Keith, James Baklik, Siggharth Jain and Chris MacDonald recently shared their internship experiences.

Shelton High School students recently shared their internship experiences with the high school’s Business Advisory Council at its Dec. 19 meeting. The council is a partnership between educational stakeholders and the professional community to identify new and innovative ways to create beneficial partnerships for students, parents, teachers, and community members.

Dan Ruskin, database and employee development specialist from Sikorsky Credit Union, praised our four Shelton High School interns for engaging in recent partnerships.

“The best part of the internship program for me is constantly being introduced to new business ideas which will help me figure out what I want to do in the future with business,” said SHS senior James Baklik.

“My internship has given me the opportunity to be a financial counselor for other high school students,” added fellow senior Allison Dapp. “I have learned how to manage my own money and I have even helped other students.”

Senior Chris MacDonald interned at Sikorsky Aircraft 40 hours per week over the summer. He felt his internship was a “unique experience that more students should take advantage of.” He plans on applying for another internship this summer and furthering his career at Sikorsky.

Senior Dajanise Martinez interned with Turner Construction and now plans on majoring in construction management in college.

“My experience with Turner Construction provided me with more opportunities than I could have imagined,” said Martinez. “Originally, I was supposed to work with one department but then I was able to work with various departments and was able to see how their company is a global experience. I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

The SHS Advisory Council will meet again in March to discuss further opportunities for school to career connections for students. We invite members in various fields of industry in the community to join our efforts in preparing students for the workplace.

For more information, contact CTE Curriculum Leader Pam Garrett at pgarrett@sheltonpublicschools.org.