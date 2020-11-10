Opinion

Letter: A vote for transparency, good government

To the Editor:

I want to thank and applaud the members of Envision Shelton and Shelton residents for their efforts to defeat the proposed charter revision. By a resounding 15,150 (70 percent) to 6,478 (30 percent), this administration’s charter revision proposal was rejected.

The people of Shelton overwhelmingly chose transparency and good government over gimmicks and a political power grab. The arrogance of thinking an edict from the mayor would be enough to push his agenda through is indicative of someone who has been here too long.

It is time to put the best interest of residents first. Let’s get working on our school technology needs. Let’s pay more attention to our empty bank account and the massive legal costs that are looming due to bad management and pettiness.

The people of Shelton are awake and paying attention. As a lifelong resident who loves Shelton, I will continue to bring transparency to issues effecting our town and I will share my thoughts for improvements.

David A Eldridge

Shelton