Letter: Alderman calls Shelton budget hearing 'embarrassing'

To the Editor:
This past Nov. 3, the electorate of Shelton resoundingly defeated the proposed city charter revision by well more than a two-to-one margin, a measure which, among other things, would have eliminated the Board of Apportionment and Taxation. The citizens of our city declared in one voice that they value this board, believe in its role in the budget process each year and want the transparency that such a board can provide in their hearings. One would think that after having their very existence saved by the voters, that the budget hearings this year would be a robust affair with open dialogue and the free exchange of ideas of how the city can best spend our money.