To the Editor:

The response Aldermen Anglace, Simonetti and McPherson gave in The Shelton Herald regarding the recent increase in crime here is pretty disturbing. It makes you ask, what are these guys doing? The letter the three aldermen wrote was in response to a previously published letter which raised some pretty valid concerns about the Board of Aldermen’s response, or lack thereof, to the recent increase in crime and the recent treatment of the members of the Shelton police force.

In their letter, the three aldermen acknowledged the rise in crime, then in unison, essentially said that it is happening everywhere so they are not going to do anything about it. They’ve just thrown their arms in the air even though there was a murder in our town late this spring. What?

There was an opportunity here for acknowledgment and deterrent;. There are people canvassing our neighborhoods in the dead of the night and our property, our elderly, and our children are at risk. What was needed was a statement supportive of our police officers saying, “we will find a way to help you,” but the aldermen made it clear they weren’t interested in that.

At what point are these elected officials going to admit their mistakes? There are many current problems that are not being handled properly. In addition to the crime issue, we have the school buses, the gym floor at the High School, poorly maintained roads, and the hasty replacement of the air conditioning unit at the library that finally failed after years of neglect. All of these issues are either ongoing or happened in the last few months.

Where is the leadership? Where is the oversight? Whether you are a resident, parent, or senior, all this should make you wonder if these gentlemen are really who we need to be our voice in city government. Citizens of Shelton, I am pretty concerned about how legitimate concerns have either been ignored or dismissed by Aldermen Anglace, McPherson and Simonetti, and you should be, too.

Chris Jones

Republican Envision Shelton Candidate

Ward 3