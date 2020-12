To the Editor:

I appreciate the level of economic development interest developers have shown in downtown Shelton. Also, I appreciate the valuable work being done by Mayor Lauretti, his staff and our Planning & Zoning Commission to bring these projects to completion.

As a result, Shelton downtown is taking on an unprecedented new look and our tax base continues to grow at a time when economic development efforts throughout the state have stagnated. Best of all, Shelton citizens are responding to these new living opportunities. Our downtown growth is a win-win for everyone.

My vote to reject a request for eminent domain should not be viewed as rejecting downtown economic development. On the contrary, I want to pursue the positive investment approach and reinforce the hard work thus far accomplished. I want to continue these good investments and allow all the interested parties to continue the dialogue to find a solution that works for everyone.

I believe that a satisfactory solution for all involved parties can and will be found without having to resort to eminent domain.

John F. Anglace, Jr.

Board of Aldermen President