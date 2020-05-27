Opinion

Letter: Asks aldermen why no A&T budget hearings

This is an open letter to the Shelton Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr. and aldermen Vice President Eric McPherson and submitted to The Shelton Herald for publication.

To the Editor:

This letter is written as a resident of Shelton, not as a public official.

According to the chairman of the Shelton Planning and Zoning Commission, when I and many members of the public questioned the conducting of public hearings in the middle of a pandemic, she informed us that the Shelton corporation counsel reviewed the Shelton procedure and he found it to be perfectly ok to conduct said public hearings.

So here is the question gentlemen. If it is perfectly ok to conduct a public hearing for the Planning and Zoning Commission for projects that have will have minimal impact on the economic development and the stability of Shelton, can you please explain to the residents of Shelton, your constituents, why the Board of Apportionment and Taxation and your Board of Aldermen are not conducting public hearings on the budget?

I will be looking forward your public explanation.

Mark Widomski

Shelton