To the Editor:

Mr. McKinnon, I understand that you are running for Alderman as I saw your and Mr. Simonetti’s name on a few signs next to overgrown weeds. Before today’s letter, I had never read your stand on any policies or issues. After reading your editorial, I can only conclude that you are more interested in praising a mediocre transportation system than actually trying to provide oversight to our failing student transportation service.

While I, like Alderman Gidwani, are well informed and perfectly understand the shortage of bus drivers, our concerns and criticisms are not geared toward the lack of drivers but toward the lack of professionalism of the Shelton Student Transportation Service.

You said: “From the time the City of Shelton became the school bus provider for public students ... Mr. Gidwani has made it his job to criticize and blame everyone and anyone associated with the Shelton Student Transportation Service.”

I would agree that the criticism started when the City of Shelton became the bus provider in 2019 as its performance has declined, and our children have experienced longer routes, overcrowded buses and delays.

This began pre-COVID and is directly correlated with the city of Shelton taking over. Since you acknowledge there is a shortage of bus drivers, wouldn’t you expect that the city of Shelton do anything in their power to retain their drivers? It is my understanding that our drivers have been operating without a contract for the past three years and drivers were laid off while school went remote last year despite the Board of Ed continuing to pay the full contract.

This is not good business practice in a time where drivers are in such high demand.

Mr. McKinnon, the primary job of an Alderman is to provide oversight and to speak up when something is not right. Alderman Gidwani has done this not only for the residents of Ward 1 but for all Shelton residents. He is a true public servant and is not afraid to point out failure when he sees one. If your goal is to go along with the status quo and blatantly praise a failing administration, then you do not deserve my vote. The taxpayers of Ward 1 deserve someone that has their back and that person is Alderman David Gidwani.

Laure Kovacs

Ward 1 Resident