To the Editor:

I like to refresh the Mayor’s memory. He stated that he was not informed of the Shelton High gym floor. At the May 19 meeting of the Board of Education - Building and Grounds Transportation Committee it was reported that more than one-third of the floor was damaged.

In the video from May 19 Board of Ed subcommittee meeting, the schools' building director said he filed a claim with the city and that when he spoke to the city that morning he was told they would be meeting with the Mayor to approve the claim to be sent to the insurance carrier.

The Mayor attributed the delays to difficulty obtaining materials and setting up the work. At the time of that interview the decision was still being made whether to have a synthetic floor or wood floor and no contractor had been hired. How can there be a delay when materials have not been decoded and no one has been hired to do the work?

The Mayor points out the Shelton Intermediate School and Perry Hill School have gymnasiums. What is the plan to get the three girls' volleyball teams to those other schools for practice and games? The bus company has enough trouble getting kids to school in a reliable manner. What if this interferes with basketball season? How will the athletes get to the other schools?

John "Jack" Finn

Former First Ward alderman