To the Editor:

The city of Shelton will receive $16.8 million in funding from the COVID American Rescue Plan, of which $4.8 million is for education.

This is great news for the residents of Shelton and couldn’t come at a better time.

This windfall is an opportunity to provide tax relief to residents and strategic investments in Shelton's future. As more guidance on the use of these funds become available, I am calling on the mayor to be transparent with the community and to engage the Board of Apportionment and Taxation and other relevant boards in an open dialogue regarding the allocation of these dollars.

David Eldridge

Shelton