To the Editor:

I was shocked to see the treacherous actions of Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. It is now confirmed that Trump supporters, not imaginary Antifa members, were responsible for storming the Capitol buildings and playing a role in multiple deaths including the brutal murder of a Capitol police officer.

Some were there to execute members of Congress. We are on the precipice of a civilization-ending event in America, and the world is standing back to watch as we destroy ourselves through lies, deceit and disrespect for all of the fundamental founding values of our nation. Our “Commander in Chief” refused to call out the National Guard, choosing instead to sit and watch the spectacle on TV that he himself set in motion. This, among his many transgressions, is a traitorous act that defies morality and rationality.

It is also known that dark money pro-Trump “charities” helped organize and fund the visits of some of the rioters.

All moral citizens of the United States should be contacting their elected representatives in D.C. and Connecticut right now, to demand an end to this insanity. We are the Americans who hold dear our laws and principles as a nation, and we will be heard. I call upon Republican officials and representatives of Shelton and Connecticut to join Democrats in calling for a decisive impeachment and a shutdown of the lies that are fomenting more violence.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/joewalsh/2021/01/06/reports-trump-resisted-sending-national-guard-to-quell-violent-mob-at-us-capitol/?sh=3c1d2df91e18

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/09/pro-trump-dark-money-groups-organized-the-rally-that-led-to-deadly-capitol-hill-riot.html

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/parler-capitol-hill-personal-data-b1785343.html

John Girard

Shelton