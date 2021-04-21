Letter: Calls on Anglace, aldermen to stand up to Lauretti, fix bus failures

To the Editor:
It has become so routine, but that does not make it acceptable. Many of our students were excited on Monday to return to school full time after more than a year of distance and hybrid learning. Most of them made it without an issue, but many of them were left waiting for a school bus that would never come. Parents had to scramble to figure out whether to bring their children to school themselves or just surrender to yet another day of distance learning, but this day with contact only by computer did not have to happen.