To the Editor:

Having read the Letter to the Editor by Shelton Alderman Anthony Simonetti, I would like to offer some thoughts on the suggested paths forward. I concur with the Alderman that many of our seniors may not be as computer savvy, and that we need to seek alternatives to solve this problem away from the current preferred computer interface.

I read the Alderman’s suggestions to use the TV alert system, and while this may help some seniors, the messages scroll by quickly and you would need to be prepared to jot down the information as it appears. This will help some, but likely not have a significant impact on the problem at hand.

In my opinion our seniors need more in order to solve this problem. Currently Shelton uses the phone system to alert residents about snow plowing and election related issues. This system could be used to phone residents and provide them with current phone numbers that the State of Connecticut and the health care providers have set up for use. In addition if the phone system could be programmed to have the recipient hit a number to be connected with one of the coronavirus phone numbers that would be a best case scenario.

To help all residents and not just the seniors, the City of Shelton should step up to the plate and publish the coronavirus information on the city website leading to different ways to obtain a vaccination appointment. The website currently has coronavirus information from March 2020 that is out of date and no longer relevant.

In addition I would like to offer that my synagogue partnered with a pharmacy and is hosting vaccination clinics for its members within the guidelines of the state vaccinations. It would be a great idea for the City of Shelton to attempt to do this and help their residents get vaccinated, especially their senior citizens. It could be held at the senior center or another government building. The City could partner with CVS or Walgreens to get doses of the Vaccine and volunteers could help citizens get their vaccination appointments and organize the clinic. Volunteers could also make sure that they had transportation to and from the vaccination site.

It would be a really great thing if Shelton would step up and offer help to your citizens.

Lisa Hurlbert

Shelton