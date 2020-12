To the Editor:

Celebrate Shelton worked along with the City Hall staff to coordinate its annual Christmas tree lighting program at the Shelton War Memorial Park last Friday evening. It was a magical evening for everyone who attended. The air was crisp and clean with music and live entertainment for all to enjoy. They respectfully provided socially distancing protocols to assure everyone was comfortable and safe.

True to form Celebrate Shelton entertained more than 100 guests with creamy hot coco and large delicious fresh made chocolate chip cookies served by the volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley. Private audiences with Santa and Mrs. Santa were a wonderful treat for children and adults alike. The iconic Christmas couple were delivered to the park on Echo Hose Fire Co. No. 1 newest ladder truck escorted by Shelton's bravest. Santa collected Letters to take back to his workshop in the North Pole for review.

A 25-by-20-foot screen was the first focal point of the evening to enjoy watching "Frosty the Snowman" and other cartoons as part of a musically coordinated fire and ice show. A large block of ice was carved into Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer right before everyone's eyes while a fire dancer manipulated rings and fans of fire live just 40 feet away. The entire time all guests listened to a Christmas DJ playing the wonderful Christmas and Holiday songs from the past that we all remember the crowd sang, danced and swayed along to the music for almost two hours.

At the culmination of the festivities Mayor Lauretti was on hand to assist with the lighting of the Christmas tree and he addressed the crowd complimenting Celebration Shelton and its members for their all American know-how and grit to accomplish what would have been thought impossible several months ago. Mayor Lauretti acknowledged that 2020 has been a monumental challenge and as Americans we have faced many such episodes in the past, but we have always worked to overcome them as we are the virus which we are facing today.

He also reminded us that its time to let 2020 go and to get ready to celebrate the start of a brand new year. He announced that on New Years Eve the city of Shelton will present a fireworks show for all to enjoy at 7 p.m. at the Shelton War Memorial Park to bring in the year 2021 with a bang.

Congratulations to Celebrate Shelton for thinking outside the box to provide our community with a festive beginning to one of our most treasured holidays and lifting the spirits of so many in our very blessed city.

Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy prosperous New Year to everyone. Stay well and safe.

Anthony F. Simonetti

1st Ward Alderman