Letter: Charter defeat cannot stop tech improvement efforts

To the Editor:

I was personally disappointed with the charter revision vote results.

While I respect the decision of the voters the technology needs of our community are too important to let go unaddressed. Consequently, I remain committed to moving forward in a spirit of cooperation with the Board of Education and city stakeholders in search of a solution that meets everyone’s technology needs in the most economical way possible.

It can be done. We just need to remain committed to the task, put our politics aside and commence the hard work ahead.

John F. Anglace, Jr.

Board of Aldermen President