For many parents, mornings are a favorite part of the day. They are generally full of promise for the coming day, except if you are the parent of a Shelton student lately. For those parents, way too often the morning routine is irrevocably broken by an email, automated phone call or a social media post stating that their child’s bus will not be able to pick up their child for school.

This throws a normally routine procedure into utter chaos. Parents and students alike have become accustomed to going to sleep with uncertainty because the city-run Shelton Student Transportation Service cannot fulfill their contracted service. This often leads to car rides to several different schools in the morning and then a similar trip in the afternoon. For students it is disruptive to their crucial routines and for parents it often means using paid time off to accommodate this lack of taxpayer-funded service and missing work altogether unpaid among other inconveniences.

This needs to be remedied right away. It has become clear that the bus service, which the mayor filed suit against the board of education to acquire the contract for the city, is apparently irrevocably broken. The void of leadership from City Hall is palpable. One would think that after taking court action to obtain the contract and in essence forcing the BOE to hire the city to provide student transportation, the mayor would go to great lengths to correct the situation, but that is hardly the case. On Monday when four bus runs could not be conducted, instead of working hard to remedy the bus situation, the mayor spent his day otherwise. On the City Hall Facebook page, a self-serving video of the mayor discussing plans for the former site of the Star Pin factory was posted. He would rather speak about burned dirt than work to address the urgent needs of our city’s children and families.

Later that same day, a surrogate for the mayor tried to give credit to the mayor for setting up a vaccination clinic for the city’s educators and school support staff. I can assure you that the mayor had almost nothing to do with the establishment of the vaccine distribution, but I can only imagine how disrespected the public servants who have been working extensively to get our educators vaccinated must have felt when they heard this.

We are in a crisis for sure and this is a time for leadership from the big office at City Hall. The mayor appears to be fine with the lack of service our students are getting despite possible violations of federal education law that call for equal access to education for all our students. All of us deserve better leadership and service than what we are receiving from the mayor.

David Gidwani

1st Ward Alderman