Letter: City must move on gym floor replacement

To the Editor:

This letter is written by me and without the aid of a ghost writer.

A homeowner, as well as the city, have assets that must be maintained. Last week’s Shelton Herald wrote a story that the Plumb Memorial Library would be closed on hot days due to nonfunctional air conditioning.

Now we hear about Shelton High School. In April, the baseball team was practicing in the gym and a ball went through a hole in the batting cage and hit a sprinkler, pouring water on the gym floor. The high school maintenance department quickly removed the water on that portion of the gym floor. Sometime later, this section of the gym floor buckled.

In May, the Board of Education was informed that the damaged section could not be replaced as the floor is more than 50 years old and would not be able to match the remaining floor. The claim for the floor damage was filed through the city’s insurance. The high school gym floor could be replaced for a small amount of $10,000 deductible. It is the responsibility of the city to pay the deductible and hire the contractor.

It is now two months later, and no contractor has been hired for the floor replacement of the high school gym floor. It seems that the mayor once again is not addressing various important assets we have in our community. One would have had hoped that the floor would have been completed during the summer break to avoid the lack of use of the gym once school reopens.

Everyone knows that any work with a contractor will be timely. Mr. Mayor, when the school reopens in September will gym classes be held in the gym? Will the three girls’ volleyball teams be able to play? Will the floor be ready for basketball season? You yourself played basketball in college so you know how important this is to the high school students. Most people know that the three girls’ volleyball teams will not be able to use the auxiliary gym as that ceiling is too low.

As a taxpayer one would think the mayor would not be dragging his feet on these issues and would be more accountable.

John “Jack” Finn

Former First Ward Alderman