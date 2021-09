To the Editor:

It did not take long for Porter McKinnon to show who he is and how he plans to govern. In what I'm sure he hoped was going to be viewed as a scathing rebuke of me, he only proved that he is yet another in an increasingly long list of candidates put forth by the mayor and his colleagues on the RTC who are only loosely familiar with the traditional Republican platform.

Republican values focus on things such as smaller government, belief in free markets, deregulation, and protecting our rights. Porter’s letter, which was full of excuses on why the city was not capable of fulfilling their contract, supported a large obligation for the public sector in a highly regulated industry. Now, I’m no expert, but a state-run bus company seems to come from pretty far to the left.

The disturbing thing here is that the Board of Aldermen and now Porter have a remarkably myopic view of markets and business in general. The one thing needed to run a bus company are employees who have commercial drivers licenses (CDLs). The mayor and the BOA failed to understand that with retail giants making a commitment to either bring their distribution in house or ramp their distribution systems up to warp speed as far back as 2017, employees with a CDL were and continue to be in high demand. This drives up the salaries they command.

The elephant in the room regarding the city run bus company is that the only thing saving it from losing loads of money is that there were so many school days the last few school years that our school buildings were closed and busing was not required. Once life returns to normal, if it hasn’t already for our schools, the taxpayers of Shelton will be on the hook for this continued mismanagement.

It has become clear that if we as citizens do not change course in the upcoming election, our taxes will increase. In addition to the school bus fiasco, there are a half dozen lawsuits against the city from fired police officers which will almost assuredly be won by the plaintiffs. That cost will be absorbed by you, the taxpayers. The choice is yours on Nov. 2.

David Gidwani,

Republican Alderman, 1st Ward